Calling all little ghouls, witches, princesses and super heroes to downtown Pleasanton: the free annual Halloween Scavenger Hunt takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Children 10 years old and younger are invited to come in costume and pick up instructions from the starting location outside of the Museum on Main, 603 Main Street. Children will solve clues in order to find the nxt downtown location where they will be given a small goodie or treat. Parents will be given the clue and answer sheet to help children find the treat locations.
Participation will be limited to the first 600 children to arrive. This event is sponsored by Main Street Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics and Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association.