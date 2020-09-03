Warren Slice, a longtime Livermore resident, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Sept. 27. His family is hoping to surprise him with a flood of birthday cards.
Slice and his wife, Beatrice, first moved to Livermore in 1958, where he worked for EG&G, a national defense contractor, and Sandia National Laboratories, and where they raised their four children.
Sandia transferred Slice to Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 1976, but he and his wife returned to Livermore after he retired in 1996. They recently moved to Hull, Iowa, to live with their oldest son and his family.
Birthday cards and well wishes may be sent to 1617 Aspen St., Hull, IA 51239.