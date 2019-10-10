Harold Eugene Winn
Harold Winn, 84, of Livermore, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Valley Memorial Hospital in Pleasanton. Harold was born on a farm to Roy and Emily Winn of Fort Morgan, Colo.
Harold spent his youth in Colorado, then moved to California where he graduated from Richmond Union High School in the class of 1954.
Harold spent most of his life as a machinist in Oakland, then retired in Livermore. He loved to spend his time woodworking, bowling at Granada Bowl, and golfing − making many friends along the way.
Harold is survived by his wife Delia Garcia, and children Natalie Lewis of Rodeo and Jeff Winn of Sacramento, as well as a large extended loving family, including sisters Linda and Marilyn.
A memorial service will be held at the Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. There will be a get-together after in the mortuary's reception room to celebrate Harold's life.