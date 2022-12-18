The Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild present the next installment of Then & Now: Livermore Stories, a local history lecture series. Jeff Kaskey, Hagemann Ranch Curator, will present a program entitled “Harvesting Hagemann Ranch History” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Storytime Room of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. Mr. Kaskey will share stories about the people who lived at the ranch and talk about the buildings on the property. No registration is required to attend this free event.
Residents flocked to Dublin High School on Dec. 7 to enjoy the annual lighting of the campus’s enormous redwood tree to celebrate the holidays. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
