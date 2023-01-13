The Livermore-Amador Symphony (LAS), together with the East Bay Holocaust Education Center, will present “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” at three concerts on February 5, 6 and 7 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The Symphony, conducted by Lara Webber, will feature violinist Lindsay Deutsch and cellist Peter Bedrossian playing on selected instruments from the Violins of Hope collection. The program will include stories of the instruments themselves told by Violins of Hope co-founder Avshi Weinstein.
The symphony is asking for donations to help offset the expenditures. Donors can give through the Community Health & Education Foundation (CHEF) who will match the first $10,000 with an additional 50% to the Symphony. = The matching campaign runs through Jan. 31st.