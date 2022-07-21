HERS 07-11-22 022.tif

Tina Fernandez Stockler, above, HBCF executive director, looks forward to welcoming patients to the foundation's new location. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation (HBCF) has opened a new location in Livermore to serve patients in the Tri-Valley area and beyond.

Their former location in Pleasanton closed Oct. 31 of last year when their donated space was no longer available. HBCF Executive Director Tina Fernandez Steckler said the search was on to find a new space.