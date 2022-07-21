HERS Breast Cancer Foundation (HBCF) has opened a new location in Livermore to serve patients in the Tri-Valley area and beyond.
Their former location in Pleasanton closed Oct. 31 of last year when their donated space was no longer available. HBCF Executive Director Tina Fernandez Steckler said the search was on to find a new space.
“It was around February that I heard about this opportunity,” said Fernandez Steckler. “Kathy Young with the Tri-Valley NonProfit Alliance (TVNPA) let us know about it. We checked it out and realized it would be a really affordable option for us as a nonprofit to return to serving residents of the Tri-Valley and beyond who are breast cancer patients.”
Once the space was identified, HBCF was able to move quickly and opened to patients in May. Fernandez Steckeler said the location – close to the Wheels Bus Livermore Transit Center and minutes from the 580 freeway – was convenient for those traveling from the Brentwood and Tracy areas, as well as those using public transportation.
Thanks to their connection with TVNPA, HERS is now a member of the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center, a nonprofit hub and incubator overseen by TVNPA. Its mission is to support women healing from breast cancer by providing post-surgical products and services to all – regardless of financial status – through assistance programs. HERS products help patients heal physically and emotionally and its staff of employees and volunteers are committed to healthcare equity and product and service access for all.
Patients who have undergone lateral or double mastectomies can be fitted with breast prosthesis, pocket bras and a range of other products to help them look and feel whole. Because there is often strong emotion attached to these fittings, patients are always treated with the utmost kindness.
“Our tagline is we are a soft place to fall,” said Steckler, noting a former patient came up with the line. “That’s how she described us, that we were a soft place to fall during one of the hardest times in her life and that is what guides us as we approach each patient as an individual.”
HERS stands for Hope, Empowerment, Renewal and Support, and the organization strives to restore and provide those concepts to each of its patients. Kirstin Litz, HERS board president and breast cancer survivor, can attest to the care given the women who walk through the doors. Litz was volunteering with HERS when she received her cancer diagnosis in 2014.
“I started out as a volunteer, and then I was a patient,” Litz said. “I knew what they did, and I knew a lot of the gals that worked there, but I never was on the patient side of the house, so I got to intimately see what happens, and find out some of the things that I’m not sure people who haven’t gone through the process really understand.”
Litz said HERS took care of dealing with her insurance and provided all the tools she needed to feel whole and happy.
HERS is preparing for its 23rd Annual 5K Walk and 5K/10K Run Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon at Quarry Lakes Regional Park in Fremont. The day will include a Bollywood dance warm up and a yoga option for those who prefer not to walk or run. Registrants will receive a goodie bag and lunch, and there will be an expo showcasing businesses, nonprofits and beauty services. To register, visit www.hersbreastcancerfoundation.org.