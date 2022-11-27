The Livermore Lions Club is holding its annual Student Speakers Contest next February in Livermore. This contest provides scholarships for high school students in grades 9-12. Each participant will give a 5 to 10 speech on the topic “Social Media: Connects Us or Isolates Us?”
This contest is open to all high school students in Livermore and the surrounding area. Last year’s winner was a senior from Heritage High School in Brentwood.
These contests are held statewide. Every finalist uses the same speech at each level. At the beginning levels winners receive cash rewards totaling $500. As they advance, winners receive $4,500 and $6,500 in college/trade school scholarships. The state winner receives $10,000, making a total of $21,000 in scholarships.
Last year’s state winner hails from Chowchilla. Past winners were from Monterey, Long Beach, Anaheim, Walnut Creek, and Fresno. This contest was started in 1937 by the San Joaquin Valley Lions Club.
For information on how to enter this contest, call (805) 405-8742.