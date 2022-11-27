LOGO - Livermore Lions Club LLC

The Livermore Lions Club is holding its annual Student Speakers Contest next February in Livermore. This contest provides scholarships for high school students in grades 9-12. Each participant will give a 5 to 10 speech on the topic “Social Media: Connects Us or Isolates Us?”

This contest is open to all high school students in Livermore and the surrounding area. Last year’s winner was a senior from Heritage High School in Brentwood.