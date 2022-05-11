More than 1,100 people have signed up for 2022 Hike for Hope, to be held at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on Saturday, May 14, according to the sponsor, Hope Hospice & Health Service.
Hope Hospice, a Dublin-based nonprofit that provides support services for the families of terminally ill or dementia patients, said registration is the largest in the fundraiser’s 12-year history.
“Our team is ecstatic at the response from the community this year,” said Hope Hospice Director of Philanthropy Marc Rovetti. “Many are coming as a family to hike in memory of a loved one, which was the initial focus of this event when it launched in 2010. But over the years, the event has evolved into an opportunity for the whole community to join in support of the work we do.”
Hikers will leave the Fiesta Grande Picnic Area between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and will have the option of an east 2.6-mile lakefront route or a more difficult 4.4-mile route.
The cost is $35 for adults, $15 for youth 13 to 17, and free for those 12 and under. There is also an $80 family package for two adults and two youths.
For more information or to register, visit thehikeforhope.com or call 925-829-8770.