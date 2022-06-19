The 2022 Hike for Hope at Del Valle Regional Park last month set records for both participation and fundraising, with more than 1,300 registered hikers and over $180,000 raised for Hope Hospice’s patient care and community programs.
The prior records were 702 hikers in 2011 and $114,758 raised in 2018.
“We deeply appreciate the support from our East Bay community, especially during these economically challenging times” said Marc Rovetti, the organization’s director of philanthropy.
According to Rovetti, many people participate in the annual hike to honor the memory of a loved one, but some show up just to show their support.
“A growing number of hikers have no direct connection to Hope Hospice,” Rovetti added. “They’re community members who hear about our mission and our programs, and they fundraise to help support our cause. We can’t thank them enough.”
Hope Hospice is a Dublin-based nonprofit that provides support services for the families of terminally ill or dementia patients.
Team Myra Ann’s 75 was the top fundraising team, raising $5,175. Carrie Damschroder was recognized as the top individual fundraiser with $550.