Livermore's Hindu Cultural and Community Center (HCCC) recently held their Annual Grant-In-Aid Program, which recognized several different community organizations with grants to support human service efforts.
About $30,000 in grant money was donated to 30 different organizations. Some of the recipients include Alameda County Food Fund, Bus Pass Program, Livermore Fire, and Partners for Change Tri-Valley.
“Our Hindu scriptures say that, equally, we have to serve humanity and community. That’s what we stand for,” shared Dr. Jyothi Sarma, Chairperson for HCCC, in a speech at the event.
Since its incorporation as a non-profit organization in 1977, the HCCC strives to meet the religious, cultural, educational, and humanitarian needs of the community. HCCC has distributed funds at this event for decades, and although the Grant-In-Aid Program took a short hiatus during the past two years due to Covid-19, HCCC still sought to support the community through education and providing medical services.
The event began with a welcome speech, invocation, and ceremonial lamp lighting by Dr. Nagendra Prasad, the Consul General of India in San Francisco, to dispel darkness and initiate the event. Then, dancers from InSync Dance School performed two ceremonial dances — “Dance for Peace” and “Raag Charukesi.”
“The India culture is such a rich one,” remarked Raghavan Echampadi, the Guest of Honor and Consulate General who has been associated with the temple for about three decades. “I’m very happy that we conduct such programs to spread our rich culture. This is an awesome day, because HCCC is spending a lot of time to support human services. This is not just a place of worship. It’s not just about religion; it’s far beyond religion… [we consider] how do we impact the lives of people around us and the communities we live in? I’m really fortunate to be associated with this institution,” he added.
Guests were welcomed to the stage to represent the community and assist with the presentation of grants. Those featured included Lieutenant Joe Draghi with the Livermore Police Department, Battalion Chief Kurtis Dickey of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, Assistant Superintendent Melissa Theide, and Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno.
“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that the mayor wasn’t able to be here today,” said Bonanno, who also presented a certificate of recognition to HCCC for their commitment to the community. “This is just such an honor and such a beautiful ceremony and beautiful event. The dancing and the singing were just so uplifting. Events like this and everything that you all do makes you feel so hopeful.”
Once the awards were distributed, HCCC’s president, Venu Surakanti, gave a final thanks to everyone in attendance, especially the event organizers Usha Ramaswamy, EC chair, and Shyamala Venkateswaran.
“(Service) is one of the functional areas as defined in the by-laws, and we have been honored to invite the various organizations that provide services that provide services to the community, both locally and globally,” Surakanti explained. “They are helping make this world a better place and uplifting humanity.”