The child-care and family services agency Hively is partnering with the Pleasanton Library to introduce children to stories, music, finger-plays and the joy of books.
Hively, formed last year in a merger of Child Care Links and the Family Service Counseling and Community Resource Center, will sponsor Family Storytime, 10 - 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8. Two other sessions, Toddler Laptime (16-36 months), 10:15 - 10:45 a.m., and Baby Laptime (0-15 months), 1-1:30 p.m., will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Sessions will be held at Hively, 6601 Owens Drive, in Pleasanton. To register, call the Pleasanton Library (925) 931-3400.