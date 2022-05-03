Hively, a nonprofit that provides support services for children and their families throughout Alameda County, celebrated the opening of a new resource center in Dublin with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, April 22.
The Hively Family Resource Center at 7066 Village Parkway offers needy families new and gently used clothing, shoes, housewares, books, and early literacy materials, along with food and other necessities.
“Hively is grateful for the partnership and funding from the City of Pleasanton, the City of Dublin, and our generous community donors who helped make the Hively Family Resource Center possible,” said Interim CEO Mary Hekl.
“All of this enables families to choose what they want and take what they need for a digniﬁed shopping experience,” Heki added.
The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Hively also provides a variety of childcare, mental health, and parenting education services.