PLEASANTON — Tri-Valley leaders recently celebrated the opening of Hively Mental Health, a facility in Pleasanton that will expand services for families in need across the region.

The facility at 7901 Stoneridge Drive will have more than 10 therapists on staff to offer high-quality counseling services for issues affecting the emotional health and well-being of individuals and their families. The organization’s name is derived from “hive” and “lively” to represent a community that is supported, cared for and thriving.