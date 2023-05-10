PLEASANTON — Tri-Valley leaders recently celebrated the opening of Hively Mental Health, a facility in Pleasanton that will expand services for families in need across the region.
The facility at 7901 Stoneridge Drive will have more than 10 therapists on staff to offer high-quality counseling services for issues affecting the emotional health and well-being of individuals and their families. The organization’s name is derived from “hive” and “lively” to represent a community that is supported, cared for and thriving.
Hively CEO Mary Hekl said the center will offer in-person and remote one-to-one therapy, along with group counseling sessions. Hively hopes to have at least 100 clients within the next six months.
“The additional Pleasanton location helps to accomplish the goal of available, accessible and affordable community mental health services, providing Tri-Valley residents with a menu of low-cost options to address a variety of needs,” Hekl said.
Hively’s mental health center is the latest of its locations for people in need. The Pleasanton office already offered subsidies to families for child care. Last year, the nonprofit organization opened the Hively Family Resource Center at 7066 Village Parkway in Dublin to provide a “one-stop shop” where families in need could find basic necessities, including diapers and wipes, clothing, shoes, books, housewares and early reading materials. All are free.
Hively offers clinical mental health services in San Leandro. Hekl noted that, in August, the organization will add mental health care to its Oakland facility, which also provides child care subsidies.
“It’s a huge need — helping people process and get through really difficult things in their lives,” Hekl said. “We take care of a variety of mental health issues — depression, anxiety. Sometimes it’s episodic. People can have really horrible things happen, like a parent dies or a bullying incident. We can work with things such as eating disorders.”
Several Tri-Valley leaders and chamber officials attended a ribbon cutting for the Pleasanton office on May 5. Pleasanton Vice Mayor Jack Balch discussed the epidemic of loneliness and the pandemic’s impact on the mental well-being of young people.
“It should ring true in all of our hearts as to the need,” Balch said. “We hear it. We see it. We know it.”
Livermore Mayor John Marchand welcomed the increased availability of mental health services in the Tri-Valley and said people with mental illness should be treated with “kindness and grace.”
“Has there ever been a time when these two traits have been in shorter supply?” Marchand said. “We need kindness and grace now more than ever.”
Tracey Lewis Taylor, the COO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley and a member of the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, said the mental health office “highlighted an important collaboration in the community.”
“I think about it in my work every day,” Taylor said. “To have a healthy economic community, you need to first have a healthy community.”
Hekl said the need for counseling services is at an all-time high, especially for adolescents. She pointed out that the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a state of emergency in adolescent mental health care in 2021.
Hively’s mental health centers double as training centers for marriage and family therapists and clinical social workers.
“We actually have trainees who are getting their degrees in either social work or therapy,” Hekl said. “Part of their degree program is to do practicums to get on-the-job training. We have the ability to support them, to give them guidance and to give them supervision. Once people graduate from those programs, they need 3,000 hours of supervised therapy to become licensed, so we also have those people on staff. We’re really trying to expand the supply of therapists by being the quality training ground for these therapists.”
During the last year, Hively assisted more than 2,000 Alameda County families and children seeking child care referrals, and served more than 975 child care providers.
People wishing to access Hively’s mental health services can do so through its website, behively.org. The new Pleasanton center is certified to accept Medi-Cal.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. On May 11, Page Mill Winery in Livermore is holding a Twilight Tasting event to benefit Hively Mental Health. The winery is donating $10 of the $15 ticket fee and 10% of proceeds from sales to Hively. The event will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m.