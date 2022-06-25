Hope Hospice, which provides support services for terminally ill patients and their caregivers, is offering a series of free, interactive programs.
On Thursday, July 14, the Dublin-based nonprofit will offer “Handling Grief and Loss,” designed to help families prepare for the loss of a loved one. On Thursday, Aug. 11, it will offer “Signs of Dementia Versus Normal Aging.” Both Zoom-based classes will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
To register, visit homehospice.com/family. Earlier programs in the series are also available online. For more information, call 925-829-8770.