As a community service, Hope Hospice will present a free educational webinar about the Five Wishes document.
Written in easy-to-understand, everyday language, this unique style of advance healthcare directive is legally accepted in 44 states, including California. It doesn’t require the services of a lawyer to complete. Like other types of advance directives, Five Wishes helps people communicate choices about the level of life-sustaining medical treatment they want in the event they become incapacitated or when death is near.
However, this particular directive goes further by helping people consider other aspects of end-of-life care, such as one’s spiritual needs and comfort measures.
So much in life is out of our control, and at times, the uncertainty causes frustration and stress. However, this doesn’t have to be the case at the end of life. Preparing for the eventuality of the time when you will pass on is priceless gift you can leave your loved ones. But pondering medical what-ifs and choices regarding care when death is near may not be easy conversations to have.
Join Hope Hospice as we discuss Five Wishes, an easy-to-understand advance healthcare directive that helps you communicate your desires in critical areas of concern. This presentation is offered via Zoom at no cost. You will receive an essential introduction to the document’s components, tips on how to engage in conversations with your family, and an opportunity to ask questions. It will be helpful to obtain your own copy of Five Wishes for a nominal fee from the Aging With Dignity organization at fivewishes.org, since it is not available as a digital download, although you can view a sample at the website.
Hope is offering a live presentation on the following date. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of our panelists.
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 - 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Register at hopehospice.com/townhall. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with webinar logon information.
Panelists include:
Rev. Melissa Tumaneng, MBA, MDIV, BCC, the supervisor of spiritual care for Hope Hospice. She is an active member and board-certified chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains. She was ordained by the United Church of Christ and serves on the Northern California–Nevada Conference Board Council.
Michelle Russell, a community liaison for Hope Hospice. In this role, Russell provides educational lectures on senior-care topics to both residents and staff at assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as hospice education. She has more than 15 years of experience working in social services in the skilled nursing facility setting.