Hope Hospice, a Dublin-based nonprofit that provides in-home end-of-life care and grief support, will host a free online class, “Living with Dementia: New Diagnosis and Next Steps,” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, April 14.
The interactive, Zoom-based seminar is one of a monthly series of Hope Hospice educational programs designed for people who are caring for an elderly family member. According to Hope Hospice, an early dementia diagnosis is ‘actually a good thing (because) it gives you and your family more time to plan for the challenges that lie ahead.'
During the seminar, Hope Hospice dementia specialists will share resources and strategies to help individuals and families prepare for the changes that a dementia diagnosis will bring.
To register for the seminar, visit tinyurl.com/2p8px8f6.
Other programs in the series will include “End-of-Life Issues: Hospice and Palliative Care” on May 12; “Self-Care for the Caregiver” on June 9; and “Handling Grief and Loss” on July 14. All programs will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call 925-829-8770.