TRI-HOSPICE CASTLEWOOD.tif

Registration has opened for the 2023 Hope 100 Golf Marathon, above during last year’s event, at the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Monday, October 23, 2023.(Photo courtesy of Hope Hospice) 

Hope Hospice will host its annual Hope 100 Golf Marathon fundraiser at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Monday, Oct. 23, and is now accepting registration from golfers interested in playing and seeking sponsors.

The Hope 100 is capped at 36 golfers who set out to play 100 holes in a single day, although the challenge can be shared by more than one player.