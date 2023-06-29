Hope Hospice will host its annual Hope 100 Golf Marathon fundraiser at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Monday, Oct. 23, and is now accepting registration from golfers interested in playing and seeking sponsors.
The Hope 100 is capped at 36 golfers who set out to play 100 holes in a single day, although the challenge can be shared by more than one player.
Proceeds from the golf marathon support Hope Hospice’s patient-care services, grief support center, and educational outreach programs for the public.
“Lots of people are slack jawed when they hear that our participants play 100 holes in a single day,” said Marc Rovetti, the nonprofit’s director of philanthropy. “But the men and women who come out for this event are some of the most golf-crazy folks I’ve met. They love this game, and they love [having] fun while raising money for an important local cause. It’s the best kind of win-win scenario.”
Hope Hospice established the fundraiser in 2015 to honor the life of Piper Wagner, golf pro at the Castlewood course who died from lung cancer. The event also honors the late Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native and part owner of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting in San Rafael, who played in the first 100 Golf Marathon.
The $2,500 cost to register includes all-day green fees, cart rental, three meals, and course beverages.
FH Dailey Chevrolet in San Leandro will again sponsor a hole-in-one competition during the golf marathon, with a prize of $75,000 towards the cost of a new vehicle from the dealership. For other sponsorship opportunities, go to Hope100GolfMarathon.com.