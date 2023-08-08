Hope Hospice, a Dublin-based nonprofit that provides hospice services for patients with terminal illnesses, is offering a monthly 90-minute program for friends and family members, Introduction to Grief.
The program is free and offered online via Zoom.
Hope Hospice said the program covers various ways that people commonly express their grief, and the way grief can affect a person emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually.
“Learning a bit about the grief process can help a person understand that the varying emotional response they are experiencing following a significant loss is normal, and they are not alone,” according to the nonprofit.
Call 925-829-8770 for dates and times for the program and to obtain the Zoom link.
Hope Hospice also hosts online grief support groups for adults who have lost a loved one, including a child or spouse.
The next general grief support group will meet virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 18 through Nov. 6.
A virtual support group for those who have lost a child, and a support group for those who have lost a spouse or partner, will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 7.
All Hope Hospice support services are free. Call 925-829-8770 during normal business hours to register for one of the support groups.