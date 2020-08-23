Hope Hospice recently announced the return of their popular Family Caregiver Education Series.
The classes, typically held at their office in Dublin, have been transitioned into interactive webinars that will be presented over Zoom for the duration of the pandemic. The series is a free public service, and participants do not have to have a loved one on our hospice service.
Classes include:
Thursday, Sept. 10 - 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“Living With Dementia: Dementia Basics”
Since dementia dramatically changes the ways that individuals think, perceive and communicate, caring for a loved one with dementia presents a unique set of challenges. Hope Hospice’s dementia specialists, Gia Barsell and Debbie Emerson, will discuss the nature and progression of dementia and the various diseases and conditions that can produce its symptoms. Participants will gain a basic understanding of the ways in which dementia can impact the brain and behavior.
Thursday, Oct. 15 - 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“Necessary Evils: Exploring Legal and Financial Issues”
When facing the incapacity of a loved one, reliance on professionals will ensure that families receive the most accurate information about options and protection. Julie Fiedler, RN, JD, a specialist with Horizon Elder Law, will share information about establishing powers of attorney, trusts and wills, paying for long-term care and accessing government assistance programs.
Thursday, Nov. 12 - 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“Medicare: An Overview and Update”
Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people age 65 and over and those with disabilities, doesn’t have to be confusing. The guest presenter will be Katy Brady, MPH, community education coordinator from Alameda County’s Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP). Brady will share information about coverage, options for supplementing Medicare and changes for 2021.
Thursday, Dec. 10 - 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“Living With Dementia: Behaviors as Communication”
As the conditions that cause dementia progress, communication becomes challenged and persons living with dementia increasingly rely on their behaviors to express their needs. In this webinar, family caregivers will gain an understanding of how to assess, interpret and respond to dementia-related behaviors in a manner that can improve communication and promote meaningful connections. Hope Hospice’s dementia specialists, Gia Barsell and Debbie Emerson, will be the presenters for this webinar.
To register, visit hopehospice.com/family or call 925-829-8770.