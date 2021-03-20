Dublin-based nonprofit Hope Hospice, which provides in-home patient care, has opened early bird registration for its 2021 Hike for Hope.
The annual Hike for Hope, the organization’s largest fundraiser, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a group event this year, participants will plan their own hikes for June 5 with other members of their households or social bubbles to encourage physical distancing and safety. The early bird registration fee, valid through April 30, is $39 for hikers 13 and older and includes an event T-shirt. The cost increases to $45 on May 1. Hikers under 13 may participate for free, but still must be registered.
Hikers generally solicit donations from sponsors with the proceeds going to support hospice patient care, grief support services, dementia-care education, and family caregiver resources.
In addition to the usual one-day hike, participants this year can accept a weeklong Champion Challenge for the week of May 29 – June 5. Graham-Hitch Mortuary will match donations, up to $10,000, raised by the top team or individual fundraiser.
Instead of the usual post-hike barbecue, Hope Hospice will sponsor an online Zoom-based party from 4-6 p.m. on June 5 with live music and other activities, including a “group meal” that can be ordered in advance from Frankie, Johnny, & Luigi Too in Dublin. The restaurant will donate a portion of proceeds from the meal to Hope Hospice.
To register for the hike, go to https://p2p.onecause.com/hikeforhope.