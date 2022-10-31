LOGO - Hope Hospice and Health Services

Hope Hospice, a nonprofit that provides hospice and grief-support services, will host a Crab Feed at the at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., in Dublin, on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include entertainment and all-you-can-eat crab and side dishes, with proceeds supporting the Dublin-based organization’s hospice care and other community programs. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $75 each or $550 for a table of eight, and are available at hopehospice.com. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, call 925-829-8770.