Hope Hospice, a nonprofit that provides hospice and grief-support services, will host a Crab Feed at the at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., in Dublin, on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include entertainment and all-you-can-eat crab and side dishes, with proceeds supporting the Dublin-based organization’s hospice care and other community programs. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $75 each or $550 for a table of eight, and are available at hopehospice.com. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, call 925-829-8770.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
Latest News
- Matthew Perry spent years clueless he was an alcoholic
- Kanye West felt he was being ‘teamed up on’ by Jewish executives
- Perrie Edwards ‘has started property business named after her son’
- Duke of Sussex’s memoir ‘will address death of Queen Elizabeth’
- ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Team Dances Return in Halloween Night — Who Was Eliminated? (RECAP)
- Hope Hospice to Host Crab Feed
- Cormac Roth’s last message: ‘You don’t always get to choose your destiny’
- Ioan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’