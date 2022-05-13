LIVERMORE — Local resident and veteran Ronnie Forbes has found a way to help feed those in need while working to eliminate waste.
Called “The Hub,” the food distribution warehouse located in the empty firehouse on College Avenue in Livermore is providing for the hungry while simultaneously preventing food wastage. Through his organization One Nation Dream Makers (ONDM), Forbes hopes to give an outlet to people who want to serve their community and mitigate food insecurity in the Tri-Valley.
“My father is a pastor in southern California and has a friend who was given a fire station (in which) to run a foodbank years ago,” Forbes said. “So when I found out the fire station on College was vacant, I thought, ‘If they did it in Riverside, why can’t we do that here?’”
Forbes reached out to Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert for help, and though it took a year to secure the necessary permissions, Forbes eventually gained access to the fire station and began utilizing the space.
“We have turned it into a food hub,” he said. “We have a partnership with the Alameda County Food Bank. We can now have the food bank from Oakland come drop food to us, instead of us having to go pick it up. It’s been amazing.”
A veteran of the Korean War, Forbes struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after leaving the army in 1987. He abandoned his wife and their three children, left his support group and began self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. He was homeless and often spent time in jail. In 2015, while incarcerated in Santa Rita County Jail, he realized that although he had been arrested, he had also been saved.
“That was when I threw my hands up and surrendered and said, ‘OK God, I'm done,’” Forbes said. “He told me I was going to serve him in those walls or outside. Once I heard the voice of God, I started making changes.”
Forbes was released later that year and found a new support network in the local veterans' groups. He built himself a community and began receiving treatment for his PTSD from the Veterans Administration. He leaned on his previous experience in the food industry to work as a caterer and began organizing food donations to give back to the community, founding ONDM. In March of 2016, One Nation received its first shipment of food from Smart & Final and delivered it to local food banks.
“We started doing a delivery service to those who can't get to a food pantry,” said Forbes. “They call us the ‘last mile with a smile.’ We take food to senior centers, the homeless, veterans, people who are food insecure but can’t get to a food pantry, and are so appreciative of what we do.”
Through a partnership with Alameda County Food Bank called Feeding America, ONDM is able to receive discarded food from partner stores – like Costco, Smart & Final, Panera and Grocery Outlet, to name a few – to distribute to those in need. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ONDM also helped deliver food boxes to help feed hundreds of families.
Denise Slavitt owned Checkers Catering and Events in Livermore for more than three decades. After her business fell victim to the pandemic, she began helping Forbes by donating two trucks and some food equipment and serving as chairperson of ONDM’s advisory board. She said besides Forbes’ personal charisma, she was drawn in by the practicality of the good work he does.
“The difference between him and a lot of nonprofits is the others will have the food at a church and you come pick up the food,” Slavitt said. “But Ronnie brings the food out to various sites, which is great for low income, for people who don’t have a car, because they cannot often get to these sites, and he has donated so much.”
Alan Cerro works with Tri-Valley Seek and Save, a nonprofit dedicated to stabilizing marginalized women and children. He is one of the collaborative organizations receiving donations from ONDM and said the food Forbes and his team bring in has helped Seek and Save immensely.
“What Ronnie is doing is fantastic,” Cerro said. “We do a drive-through food distribution at Cornerstone Fellowship near Costco in Livermore, and Ronnie is an integral part of that.”
Cerro said Forbes and ONDM are logistically helpful with food and are one of Seek and Save’s closest partners.
“I think he is doing something remarkable,” said Slavitt. “It’s going great, and he’s so dynamic … he has a lot of people who are helping and rooting for his organization. He is feeding people who need food, and that is critical.”
With seven years of sobriety under his belt, Forbes has remarried and reconnected with his children. He works with many nonprofits through ONDM and shares his story at religious and veteran gatherings to offer hope and support.
For more information on ONDM, or to donate or volunteer, call 925-623-2190, visit onenationdreammakers.org, or email sandee@onenationdreammakers.org.
For more information or to donate, visit trivalleyseekandsave.org.