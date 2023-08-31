Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

More than 700 area residents attended the Salud Y Sol (End of Summer) Health Fiesta last week, hosted by a coalition of Tri-Valley nonprofit agencies under the banner of Livermore Connects.

Held at May Nissen Community Park in Livermore and funded by a grant from Alameda County, the four-hour event focused on health-related activities, along with a backpack giveaway for students.