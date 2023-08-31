More than 700 area residents attended the Salud Y Sol (End of Summer) Health Fiesta last week, hosted by a coalition of Tri-Valley nonprofit agencies under the banner of Livermore Connects.
Held at May Nissen Community Park in Livermore and funded by a grant from Alameda County, the four-hour event focused on health-related activities, along with a backpack giveaway for students.
In June, the county awarded a two-year grant to the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNP), which coordinates activities among other nonprofit organizations, to expand community outreach in north Livermore. Other members of the sponsoring coalition included Axis Community Health, City Serve of the Tri-Valley, Tri-Valley Haven, and Open Heart Kitchen.
Open Heart Kitchen, which provides hot meals at locations in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin, also fed members of the community who attended the Salud Y Sol Fiesta, while Axis Community Health, which operates healthcare facilities in all three cities provided free dental care kits.
CityServe, which offers crisis intervention services, sponsored care-based games for kids, while Tri-Valley Haven, which provides housing and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, gave out 230 backpacks filled with school supplies.
Other nonprofits also joined in the festival.
La Familia, which provides health services in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, offered free vaccinations and health screenings. The Tri-Valley Air Quality Alliance, managed by TVNP, handed out fans. Quest Science Center entertained the kids with a hands-on demonstration of rocketry and Holy Cross Lutheran Church gave away 500 books.
The goal of Livermore Connects, according to its website, is “to improve health and economic outcomes for vulnerable populations, including Black, African American, Latinx, LGBT+, formerly incarcerated, survivors of trauma and violence, and those experiencing housing insecurity/homelessness. Services will include mental health, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, temporary and permanent housing, food distribution, and domestic violence support.”