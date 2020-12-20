Nuclear Care Partners, which provides free in-home care to former atomic workers who have developed illnesses due to exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals, said this week it remains committed to patient care despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To continue this needed in-home care, our care teams are taking extra safety precautions and have been equipped with the necessary critical supplies to lessen the risk of transmission and keep our patients as safe as possible,” said Laura Welsh, local community outreach manager.
Nuclear Care Partners serves former workers at Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia national laboratories, many of whom face various lung diseases and cancer as a result of their workplace exposure.
“We are well-staffed and prepared with the proper personal protective equipment to care for our patients, whether they are COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive,” Welsh said. “We will continue to stand by our patients and care for them in their greatest time of need.”
Founded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners was the first licensed medical provider to receive accreditation under the federal Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act. Former laboratory workers can call (925) 453-3805 to see if they are eligible for at-home care.