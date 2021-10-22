Giana Mangiola likes to use her birthday as a philanthropic tool to help local nonprofits. This year, the Pleasanton resident celebrated her 11th birthday at the Reins in Motion (RIM) barn and asked guests to donate to the therapeutic riding program in lieu of bringing her gifts.
“Giana is the oldest of my three children, and as you have a lot of kids in the house, you accumulate a lot of things,” said Giana’s mom, Jaime Mangiola. “When she was going to turn 10 years old, we started having a conversation about not accumulating things, but starting to give back to the community instead of getting toys on your list. It was a good age because she was starting to lose interest in the toys, so we are starting to make it an annual tradition every year.”
RIM is a volunteer-based program in Livermore that helps special needs students, veterans and those looking to increase their mobility and confidence. It also utilizes rescued horses.
In addition to RIM, Giana also celebrated her birthday by helping another Tri-Valley nonprofit called Big Bay Ray (BBR), an organization that upcycles used feed bags into useful items like shopping bags, baby bibs and wine totes. The bags are then sold, and proceeds donated to horse rescue organizations.
“I chose Big Bay Ray because I realized how much it meant to me to help the horses because I saw how badly they were getting treated,” said Giana. “People would just abandon them and not realize how much money and time you need to have a horse.”
She challenged her birthday guests to sell five BBR bags each, and between all the girls invited, the group was able to raise $1,000. Each guest also gave RIM a donation for a riding lesson during the party. Giana said she was thrilled to help horses and use her birthday for good.
BBR got its start after Gretchen Kyle’s daughter's horse, Ray, passed away.
“My daughter rescued Ray,” said Kyle. “A few years later, he passed away ... I gave all his items to another woman at the stables. When I came back a month later, she had written, ‘In memory of Ray’ in sharpie on all the items, and I was so touched. I went home and told my family we needed to do something.”
Kyle had already been working on an idea to recycle used horse feed bags, and with her conviction to help other rescue horses in Ray’s name, she founded BBR and began looking for local volunteers to make totes out of empty feed bags.
Kyle sells the bags online and at local events like the Pleasanton Farmers Market and uses the proceeds to help a different horse rescue organization each year. Last year she partnered with RIM. This year, an animal rescue organization called Warangel Farms asked for help funding transportation for animals purchased at auction to save them from the slaughterhouse. Kyle said horses that aren’t purchased are often sent to Mexico to be processed into dog food.
“These bags can make you feel good,” she said. “COVID-19 has made us think about where we are putting our time and our money. We have had time to think, whereas before we weren’t evaluating things. It’s wonderful that someone purchased that bag of feed for their horse, and instead of going to the landfill, the bag got washed in my bathtub, sewn by a volunteer and brought in a $20 donation and is feeding a horse. You can feel good about that.”
Big Bay Ray will hold a fundraiser at Zachary’s Chicago Pizza, 337 Main St., Suite B, in Pleasanton, on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bring in a flyer or show it on your phone and 15% of your meal will be donated to Big Bay Ray.
For more information or to donate, call 925-523-3133 or visit www.bigbayray.com.