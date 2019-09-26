The inaugural Livermore Pride Celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 4 p.m., outdoors in the Bankhead Theater plaza.
Volunteers are needed; those interested may attend one of two training sessions: Oct. 12 or Oct. 16. Visit website for time and location.
On Monday, Oct. 14, a fundraising dinner and kick-off party will be held at Sidetrack Bar + Grill in Pleasanton. Livermore Pride 2019 meets at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore, in Room 9.
To learn more, visit www.livermorepride.org.