September’s Livermore Indivisible Voter Engagement Series features speaker, Helen Hutchison, Interim Exec. Director, and Past President of the California League of Women Voters (LWV). The topic - "An introduction to the Schools & Communities First ballot measure: what it is, where it came from, who supports and opposes it, and how you can be involved."
Ms. Hutchinson, a member of LWV since 1969, joined the board first as Government Director, then as Second Vice President for Advocacy and Program in 2008. In the state League, she has been active in strategic planning, initiative and referendum reform, human resources, training, legislation, ballot measures, and redistricting. LWV board experiences around the country and in various parts of California enrich her perspective.
Join us Sunday, September 8, 1:30–3:30 PM at Livermore Civic Center Library, Community Rooms A&B. Questions? Visit LivermoreIndivisible.org, or contact Mary, maryqkontrary@yahoo.com. $5 donation (optional).