LOGO - Inner Wheel IW

The Inner Wheel Club of Livermore is off and running for 2023 to 2024 with a new board of directors.

The new board consists of President Ellen Bell; Vice President and Membership Patty Crohare; Secretary Anita Thompson; Treasurer Adele O’Brien; Foundation Chair Karen Cowan; and past President Madeline McMenamin. The club installed the new board on May 24, holding a dinner at a member’s home and sharing dinner and friendship all around.