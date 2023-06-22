The Inner Wheel Club of Livermore is off and running for 2023 to 2024 with a new board of directors.
The new board consists of President Ellen Bell; Vice President and Membership Patty Crohare; Secretary Anita Thompson; Treasurer Adele O’Brien; Foundation Chair Karen Cowan; and past President Madeline McMenamin. The club installed the new board on May 24, holding a dinner at a member’s home and sharing dinner and friendship all around.
The Inner Wheel Club of Livermore was proud to donate assistance to the Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund, as well as to donate books to CAPE Headstart and warm socks to Tri-Valley Haven. The club is working on its 2023 Giving Fund Grants and will be announcing them soon.
Club representatives are always looking for new members to join this dynamic group to help the Livermore Community be better and stronger. To attend a meeting, email Pattea19@gmail.com for meeting dates and locations.