The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV), a nonprofit regional advocacy organization, has launched a search for a chief executive officer (CEO).
Lynn Wallace Naylor, who has led ITV the past six years, is stepping down Sept. 1. Chief Operating Officer Katie Marcel has been named interim CEO.
ITV executive board chairperson Stephane Beasly, from Sandia Laboratories, will lead the search committee.
ITV members include representatives from Tri-Valley businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders.
“The ITV board brings together the brightest minds in the region to advocate for our Tri-Valley as an innovation hub with an exceptional quality of life,” Naylor said. "I'm proud of the success ITV has delivered amplifying the Tri-Valley brand for more than a decade. Now is the perfect time to identify the next leader to shine a spotlight on our regional innovation and work with our board to deliver on the community's vision of its own future.”
ITV was founded 12 years ago by former Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Kaye, who also served as the nonprofit’s CEO for the first six years.
The job description, qualifications, and application process for the CEO position, which pays between $80,000 and $110,000 annually, are available at innovationtrivalley.org/tri-valley.