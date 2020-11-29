The Gene Morgan Insurance Agency in Livermore is conducting a holiday coat drive for local families in need.
New or used coats in good condition can be dropped off at the agency’s office at 2020 Fourth Ave. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Dec. 11.
After hours drop offs and weekend donations can also be arranged by contacting Michelle Morgan at (925) 447-2565 or michelle@genemorganinsurance.com.
The agency said coats are needed for all ages, but especially for school-age children.