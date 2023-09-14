LIV-REIGNS IN MOTION.jpg

The Gene Morgan Insurance Agency recently received a $5,000 donation from the Make More Happen organization to benefit the nonprofit group Reigns in Motion. The organization provides equine therapy for children and adults. (Photo courtesy of Reigns in Motion)

The Gene Morgan Insurance Agency in Livermore has received a Make More Happen Award from two nationwide insurance companies, Safeco and Liberty Mutual, for its volunteer efforts on behalf of Reins in Motion.

The award includes a $5,000 donation to Reins in Motion, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides equine therapy for children and adults. That donation will be doubled if the agency receives at least 500 online votes and comments at agentgiving.com/Gene-Morgan-Insurance.