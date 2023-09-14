The Gene Morgan Insurance Agency in Livermore has received a Make More Happen Award from two nationwide insurance companies, Safeco and Liberty Mutual, for its volunteer efforts on behalf of Reins in Motion.
The award includes a $5,000 donation to Reins in Motion, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides equine therapy for children and adults. That donation will be doubled if the agency receives at least 500 online votes and comments at agentgiving.com/Gene-Morgan-Insurance.
Reins in Motion said the funds would help with boarding and farrier and veterinarian services for its horses, and safety equipment.
“Working with Reins in Motion has provided us the opportunity to bring the world of children and animals together and we strongly believe in the impact horses can bring about in the lives of people,” said Stacie Logan, an agent and marketing representative with Gene Morgan Insurance. “We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support.”
Volunteers from Gene Morgan Insurance help Reins in Motion participants develop physical strength, along with motor skills and verbal skills, during the therapy sessions. They also assist in the annual Lil’ Pardners Rodeo, which pairs kids with special needs with real cowboys and cowgirls in simulated rodeo activities.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco will recognize 37 independent insurance agencies for their volunteerism this year, donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support.