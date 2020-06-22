Blood Drive

(Photo - Obi Onyeador on Unsplash)

The Interfaith Community Pleasanton Blood Drive will be held Saturday, July 11, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, and Friday, July 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The American Red Cross will be onsite to accept blood donations at St. Elizabeth, 4005 Stoneridge, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6100 Paseo Santa Cruz, from noon to 6 p.m.

To register for the blood drive, go to www.RedCross Blood.org and enter the sponsor code “interfaithpleasanton,” or call (800) RED-CROSS. Those donating blood should bring photo ID and wear a face mask. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.