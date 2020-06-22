The Interfaith Community Pleasanton Blood Drive will be held Saturday, July 11, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, and Friday, July 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The American Red Cross will be onsite to accept blood donations at St. Elizabeth, 4005 Stoneridge, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6100 Paseo Santa Cruz, from noon to 6 p.m.
To register for the blood drive, go to www.RedCross Blood.org and enter the sponsor code “interfaithpleasanton,” or call (800) RED-CROSS. Those donating blood should bring photo ID and wear a face mask. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.