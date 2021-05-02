Interfaith Interconnect is inviting the public to their virtual May Religion Chat.
This event will be held on Wednesday, May 12, via Zoom, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. The Zoom room will open at 4:45 p.m. The discussion topic will be, “In what ways, positive and negative, has the pandemic affected your ability to practice your faith?” Any participants who wish to share a brief response (under three minutes) to the topic may do so. Note that organizers will not be recording this event.
Religion Chat is a free, monthly interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday of the month by Interfaith Interconnect. The group's mission statement reads, "To enrich, educate, and inform ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley." In order to accomplish our mission, a variety of events are held each year.
For more information or the Zoom link, email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.