Interfaith Interconnect of the Tri-Valley will hold its 7th annual potluck picnic in recognition of International Peace Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
This year’s event will be at the Muslim Community Center, 5724 W. Las Positas Blvd., Pleasanton, from 4-7 p.m. Children, youth, and adults of all ages are welcome to join in the fun.
The event will feature a variety of foods, activities and conversations with attendees from diverse backgrounds. Halal barbecue and veggie burgers will be hosted by MCC. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share (no pork please), and include a list of ingredients in order to accommodate various religious, cultural, and other dietary needs and preferences. Please pack perishable foods in a cooler. Plates, utensils, water, tea, and lemonade will be provided. No alcohol is allowed. In case of very hot weather or rain, the event will be held indoors.
Activities include face painting, bubbles, henna and calligraphy designs, mandala coloring, bingo icebreaker, and a piñata.
Interfaith Interconnect is composed of more than 20 Tri-Valley congregations. Its mission is "To enrich, inform and educate ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our valley.” In order to accomplish this mission, a number of events are held each year, including monthly Religion Chats, and an annual interfaith Thanksgiving service in November.
The picnic is free of charge, and there is no need to RSVP. Ample parking is available in the adjacent lot.
To learn more, visit interfaithinterconnect.weebly.com, or email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.