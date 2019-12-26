Lynnewood United Methodist Church will host the next Interfaith Interconnect Religion Chat on January 8, from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m., at 4444 Black Ave. The facilities will be open from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. so that attendees can have a chance to make new friends and visit. This event is free of charge and open to all.The discussion topic will be: “Most Faiths Tell Us to Be Kind to the Stranger; How Does Your Faith Respond to "the Other"? Speakers include Rev. Henry Kim of Lynnewood United Methodist. Additional parking is available behind the church by entering the driveway to the right of the main building. Religion Chat is a monthly interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday of the month at one of Interfaith Interconnect's nineteen participating congregations in Livermore and Pleasanton. The group's mission is to “enrich, educate, and inform ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley."