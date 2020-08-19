The Interfaith Interconnect leadership team was astonished to learn that their Aug. 9 program, “Together Now,” has been viewed by more than 750 people.
This virtual event featured clergy, musicians, poets and story tellers representing a variety of ages, races, religions and cultures, who shared ways their faith traditions guide them through challenging times. To continue to be of community service, Interfaith Interconnect has switched its programs to an online format until it becomes safe again to hold in-person gatherings.
Interfaith Interconnect was established in 2011 to bring people of different faiths and cultures together and now comprises over 20 member congregations. Its mission statement is to enrich, inform and educate themselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in the valley.
"Together Now” was developed to address this unusually difficult time with the aim of leaving viewers feeling connected, hopeful and empowered to make a difference in today’s world. The group also plans to offer its monthly “Religion Chat” in online form, as well as occasional additional programs. The program recording is now available on Facebook, at https://bit.ly/312v3SM or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/K-xoYmse8JA. To contact the organization, email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.