This presentation is designed to be an introduction to DNA as an exciting new tool for genealogists. It is intended for individuals who either are new to DNA or looking to improve their ability to use it in their research. The objective of the class is to provide a basic understanding of all DNA tests and concepts. It will examine the available tools and strategies to more effectively manage DNA matches. It will also create a solid foundation for those interested in taking classes in more advanced skills.
Originally from the Philadelphia area, Mark McLaren graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a B.S. degree in Business. McLaren recently retired from a 37-year career in the medical supply distribution business, where he held several executive level positions.
McLaren is currently a member of the Genealogical Society, California Genealogical Society (CGS), and the San Ramon Valley Genealogical Society (SRVGS). He is a board member and treasurer of SRVGS. McLaren is a Fellow in the Society of Scottish Antiquities, and a member of several Scottish Clan societies: Clan MacLaren Society of North America, Clan Douglas Society of North America, and Clan Ross America. In Clan MacLaren, he served as Treasurer for 14 years and is currently President. The presentation takes place on Monday, January 13, from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., at Congregation Beth Emek, 3400 Nevada Court, Pleasanton. There is no charge and visitors are welcome. For additional information, contact Tom Mathews, Program Chairperson, at program@L-AGS.org.