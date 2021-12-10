Jacky Poulsen is kicking off the sixth year of her Tri-Valley Bus Pass Drive to provide passes for members of the community who have no form of transportation.
Poulsen said the passes are an important lifeline for those in need, and while she accepts donations for passes year-round, she gathers most of her funding during the holidays.
“(The passes) enable them to get to medical appointments, food pantries for groceries, jobs and job interviews, many local services, such as hot meals, showers, laundry, and much more,” Poulsen said. “Additionally, buses help people stay dry and warm during the cold and wet days and nights.”
Poulsen uses the funds she raises to purchase passes from Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), known locally as Wheels. She pays the full price of $3.75 for each 24-hour pass she purchases and gives them to local service centers to distribute.
“A bus ticket is not a Band-Aid, but rather a life preserver for our friends living on the street, struggling in their day-to-day lives,” said Donna McKenzie, spokesperson for the Livermore Homeless Refuge. “The cold, rainy season is here, making it even more difficult for them to get around. Please help us help them.”
Poulsen began the tradition of collecting bus passes following a suggestion from a friend who volunteered at a homeless shelter. She began by petitioning family and friends for money for the passes. As word spread, so did her campaign. She took her efforts to the community six years ago and has now raised funds to donate thousands of passes to many Tri-Valley organizations. Those groups — including the Livermore Homeless Refuge, Open Heart Kitchen, Asbury United Methodist Church, Interfaith Sharing Food Pantry, Axis Community Health, and Tri-Valley Haven — hand the passes directly to those who need them.
Poulsen collaborates with Asbury United Methodist Church to process all donations. The church office handles the accounts for her, and she said she is very appreciative of their support of her efforts.
“The donation is to Asbury United Methodist Church,” said Poulsen. “I email a ‘thank-you’ letter, and it has an actual receipt from Asbury that has their tax ID. They keep a separate account for the bus passes, giving the whole program a legitimacy that makes people feel comfortable.”
Rosemary Young of Interfaith Food Pantry agreed that the bus passes offer an important service to local residents in need.
“Sometimes one bus pass can solve what seems like an insurmountable problem of how to get to a doctor's appointment or job interview,.” Young continued.
For more information on the bus pass drive, or to donate, visit bit.ly/2021buspasses. Donations can also be made by mailing a check to Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550. Please write “Bus Pass” on the envelope and in the memo line of your check.