Dublin, which owns and operates The Wave aquatics complex, will hold a job fair for lifeguards, swim instructors, slide attendants, and recreation aides on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Wave at Emerald Green Park, 4201 Central Parkway, includes an indoor natatorium and outdoor sports pool, waterslide tower, and splash zone for children.
Those who attend the job fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be able to receive information, apply, and interview for positions. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
Those applying to be a lifeguard or swim instructor should also bring a swimsuit and be prepared to pass a swim test.
Starting pay is $15 an hour for slide attendants, $16 for recreation aides, and $17 for lifeguard/swim instructors.
For more information, or to apply prior to the job fair, visit bit.ly/3FZfvQP.