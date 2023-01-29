Jody Amos, owner of Amos Productions, which provides audio and video production services and event management, was sworn in as chairman of the board of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce for 2023 to 2024 at its first monthly meeting of the year.
“I became (a chamber) member way back in the mid-90s, and I cannot express how many powerful connections I have made here - many that have taken my business to the next level,” said Amos. “I truly believe in the mission of the chamber and for everything it represents. I am looking forward to these next two years as chair.”
Amos has previously served as the chamber’s vice chair, treasurer, and secretary.
At the meeting, former Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner also swore in Kimbrely Gruidl of Fremont Bank as vice chair, Linda Valenty of Kaiser Permanente Livermore as secretary, and Catherine Cheda of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham as treasurer. Other board members to be sworn in were Harold Roundtree, UNCLE Credit Union; Mark Allen, Sandia National Laboratory; David Best, Shea Homes; Deborah Finestone, Finestone Marketing Solutions; John Freeman, California Water Service; Steve Larrañaga, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union; Cynthia Shon, Corporate Games; Tim Tikalsky, Sensiba San Filippo; Chris Van Schaack, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District; Scott Wilson, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; and Livermore Mayor John Marchand.
Board members not in attendance will be take their seats in February, including Denise Bouillerce, Stanford HealthCare Tri-Valley; Sharon Jenkins, John Muir Health; Heidi Rasmussen, Concannon Vineyard/Wine Group; Jeff Watts, Topcon Position Systems; Aly Wente, Wente Vineyards; Laura Wetmore, Pacific Gas and Electric; and Dr. Kristina Whalen, Las Positas College.