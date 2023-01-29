LOGO - Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce LVCC

Collectively, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce members represent nearly 30,000 jobs and generate millions of dollars in revenues and economic benefits in the Livermore Valley. 

Jody Amos, owner of Amos Productions, which provides audio and video production services and event management, was sworn in as chairman of the board of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce for 2023 to 2024 at its first monthly meeting of the year.

“I became (a chamber) member way back in the mid-90s, and I cannot express how many powerful connections I have made here - many that have taken my business to the next level,” said Amos. “I truly believe in the mission of the chamber and for everything it represents. I am looking forward to these next two years as chair.”