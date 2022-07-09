Joey Travolta and Futures Explored (FE) are bringing Hollywood to Livermore this month with an inclusive film camp for those with developmental disabilities.
The camp runs June 27 to July 8, with a second session smaller session July 11-15, and is a collaboration between Travolta’s organization, Inclusion Films and FE. Though it started out as a way to give children and young adults with autism, the camp has since expanded to include developmental disabilities of all kinds.
“This is an inclusive film camp,” said Camp Director Hester Wagner. “The goal is to take all the campers through the process of making a film, and in doing so, help with social skills, flexibility, communication, etcetera. This year, we are back in full swing … the campers are in three groups, and each group works together to make a film.”
The film camp provides participants an opportunity to work creatively in small groups and learn how to write scripts, act, film and edit. This year’s camp welcomed 51 participants whose completed films will be screened at the Vine Cinema in Livermore in the fall.
Travolta, brother of superstar John, is very hands on, conducting interviews with campers himself, hearing the film pitches and starting each day off with the campers. His passion for supporting the nonneural normal population stems from his childhood, when his two best friends had special needs. He earned his degree in special education and taught for years before starting his film company. He now works to open employment opportunities for those with special needs.
He said this year’s camp is going well.
“With COVID, we have to be real careful with everything, but the interviews were great, the pitches were great and we started shooting the movies on Friday,” Travolta said. “Here’s the cool thing about the camp: a lot of the people who are working on it, who I’ve hired, are former campers who have gone through the adult program.”
The adult program is FE, a nonprofit organization working to create equal access to relevant programs, support and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have partnered with Travolta for more than a decade to bring the camp to multiple locations.
Wagner noted this camp is important because of its inclusiveness.
“I think camp services often don’t exist for individuals with disabilities, or they are not included in other camps that exist, because staffing-wise, they don’t know what to do to support folks with disabilities,” Wagner said, noting she didn’t believe the lack of inclusion was ill intended. “I think it’s great for kids to be accepted as they are and not have to fit in a certain mold and find people who can connect with them where they are. Film making has lots of different roles, and they can all find their niche.”
Berkeley resident Derethia DuVal has been driving her grandson, Trysten DuVal, to Livermore to participate in the camp. She also spent the week working as a volunteer and said she was impressed with the staff and how they worked with the campers.
“The patience of the teachers and the creativity of the teachers and their ability to communicate that to the students and get them to start from a story board and develop a whole script and implement that script is really phenomenal,” DuVal said. “I am really impressed with the varying abilities of the students and everyone is able to function at their best capacity and have fun.”
Once the movies are all complete, they will be screened at The Vine Cinema this fall.
To learn more about Futures Explored, visit futures-explored.org. To learn more about Inclusion Films, visit inclusionfilms.com.