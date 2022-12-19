TV30 will air recent holiday events for those who either missed this season’s holiday parade and tree lightings or want to enjoy them again.
TV30 is broadcasting holiday events and special entertainment at various times throughout the holiday season. Check the schedule at tv30.org for days and times. The festive program culminates with a Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day.
“TV30 is pleased to once again share with you the spirit of the Tri-Valley by providing this programming to you. Happy Holidays from all of us at TV30,” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, Executive Director TV30.
Christmas Eve plan to tune into TV30 at 5 p.m. to enjoy the “Sleepy Dog at the Fire with Sounds of the Holidays” to entertain in the background all night long. This will be followed Christmas Day by a Holiday Marathon of the parades, tree lightings and a seasonal musical performance of the Cantabella Choir.
The holiday festivities may be viewed on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 as well as streaming live and via video demand on the TV30 website. For the schedule of air days and times visit tv30.org.
Deacon Dave’s 39th Annual Holiday Display:
Join TV30 for the opening ceremonies of the 39th Annual Deacon Dave’s Holiday Display.
TV30 New Year’s Day Football-A-Thon:
Join TV30 for a day of local high school football. Games include Amador Valley at Foothill, Livermore Granada at Livermore.