The Pleasanton/Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Joint Police Services Center (JPSC) officially opened for service on September 30.
As part of the new Workday headquarters and revitalization of the surrounding Stoneridge Shopping Center area, Workday financed and constructed the JPSC. Located on the ground floor in the southwest corner of the existing BART parking garage structure, 6050 Stoneridge Mall Road, the JPSC will enhance the delivery of public safety services in and around the BART station, as well as increase police services in north Pleasanton.
“This new joint services center is a big win for Pleasanton and BART to increase public safety in this area,” said City Manager Nelson Fialho. “This public-private partnership with Workday further demonstrates their commitment to maintaining and improving Pleasanton’s quality of life through their recent investments in the Joint Police Services Center and new library.”
The JSPC will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing full police services along with new services that include Stoneridge Shopping Center watch and crime prevention and BART/Workday/Innovation Plaza patrol checks, as well as the relocation of permitting for taxi and massage technicians.
To contact the Joint Police Services Center, call 925.931.5105.