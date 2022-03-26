The José Maria Amador Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently recognized 11 students for their participation in the Pleasanton-based group’s 2021 citizenship programs.
Saachi Bhayani, a senior at Foothill High School in Pleasanton, received the chapter’s Good Citizen Award for demonstrating the overall qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism during the year. She also received the Good Citizen Award from California DAR District IV. Agamroop Kaur, from Dougherty High School in San Ramon, was runner up, while Mia Tarricone, from Village High School in Pleasanton, received honorable mention.
Additionally, four Pleasanton students were honored for their essays about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. American History Essay Awards went to Zainab Firdaus, a fifth grader at Vintage Hills Elementary School; Aditi Pundoor, a sixth grader at Pleasanton Middle School; Aditya Nalabotu, a seventh grader at Harvest Park Middle School; and Amelia Umentum, an eighth grader at Thomas Hart Middle School.
The students were asked to imagine that they were attending the dedication of the monument in 1921 after having lost a brother in World War I.
First place in the chapter’s Constitution Week poster contest went to Bilal Tariq Rauf of Valley View Charter Prep in Stockton. Rauf also won the state DAR poster contest and was National Society DAR winner for the Southwest Division.
Second place went to Shreya Krishnakumar, from Cottonwood Creek School in Dublin. Anushka Biswas, from James Dougherty Elementary School in Dublin, was third, and an honorable mention went to Aarna Pandeya, also from Dougherty Elementary.
The awards ceremony was held March 12.