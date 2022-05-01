The Pleasanton Community of Character program has announced Lisa and Randy Brown, Ron Andre, Aditi Balakrishna, and the late Bernie Billen as the winners of the 2022 Juanita Haugen Awards.
The award, named for the program’s co-founder and longtime member of the Pleasanton United School District (PUSD) Board of Trustees, recognizes residents for their community service while living the values of responsibility, compassion, self-discipline, honesty, respect, and integrity. The Community of Character’s organizational award went to the PUSD Estrella Del Pueblo Mariachi Music Program.
Award winners will be honored at the program’s annual luncheon at the Pleasanton Senior Center on Wednesday, May 18.
According to the announcement, Lisa and Randy Brown moved to Pleasanton 10 years ago, where they immediately became involved with the Pleasanton Relay for Life, helping raise money for the American Cancer Society. Lisa served as chairwoman for the event.
Lisa has also served on the board of the Livermore Valley Wine Foundation, which sponsors the annual charity wine auction, while she and her husband both served on the board of the Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.
Lisa currently serves on the board of directors of Pleasanton’s Museum on Main and is board president for Goodness Village, a Tiny Homes community for the homeless at Crosswinds Church in Livermore.
Randy, an agent with PMZ Real Estate in Pleasanton, has served as president of the Rotary Club of Pleasanton and board chairman for the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce.
He currently serves on the boards of the Goodness Village and the Pleasanton Downtown Association.
Andre has lived in Pleasanton for almost 20 years and has coached dozens of youth basketball, baseball, and softball teams.
In recognizing Andre for his community service, the Community of Character program said it was also honoring the hundreds of coaches who also “give of their time to make youth sports an integral part of our community of character.”
Aditi Balakrishna, the daughter of Sushma Balakrishna and Balakrishna Venkatrao, is a student at Amador Valley High School.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she created HappyArt, initially providing cards with hand-drawn artwork to lift the spirits of seniors at the Pleasanton Senior Center.
That effort has since expanded with a team of 15 high school and middle school students creating more than 1,000 cards for senior centers throughout the Bay Area.
Billen, who died of cancer in August 2021, at the age of 72, had lived in Pleasanton since the 1970s.
She was nominated for the Juanita Haugen Award in 2020, but with the last two award dinners cancelled because of the pandemic, the Community of Character program said it decided to honor her posthumously this year.
Billen had been a member of the Newcomer’s Club, coordinator of the Hometown Holiday Parade, and on the board of the Pleasanton/Tulancingo Sister City Association. She was also involved with the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and the Pleasanton Downtown Association, working on projects such as the Pleasanton Senior Center, Firehouse Arts Center, and the Museum on Main.
Even while undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for cancer, Billen continued to serve on the boards of the Downtown Association and Hively.
In years past, Billen, who retired as a senior vice president at United Business Bank, also received the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year Award, Pleasanton Downtown Association Arch Angel Award, and the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award.
More than 200 students have participated in the Estrella Del Pueblo Mariachi program since 2015, when it was started by former PUSD parent liaison Susana Lopez-Krulevitch.
The program is currently under the orchestration of Viviana Suarez, also a parent liaison with the school district.
The Mariachi group, which is open to all PUSD students, has performed at many events in the Tri-Valley, while the program has also provided academic tutoring, story/play time for younger children, and parenting workshops.
The group will also perform at the awards luncheon, which is open to the public. The cost of the luncheon is $40. For reservations, visit pleasanton.org.