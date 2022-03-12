Kaiser Permanente will match $200,000 in contributions to Ukrainian relief efforts raised by its employees and physicians.
The Oakland-based nonprofit healthcare provider announced efforts to help Ukrainian refugees by matching employee and physician donations on March 1, and more than $200,000 was raised within two days. The company added that donations were continuing to come in for the three nonprofit relief organizations that were included in the effort: Direct Relief, Global Empowerment Mission, and World Central Kitchen.
All three agencies, chosen because of their past records in disaster situations, are on the ground in Ukraine and are providing direct aid to the refugees.
“Kaiser Permanente’s mission compels us to take action in response to the events unfolding in Eastern Europe,” said Kaiser CEO Greg Adams. “We are deeply saddened for the people in Ukraine, and for the loss of lives, destruction of communities, and displacement of families.”
Adams urged other healthcare providers to also support Ukrainian refugee.
“This worsening humanitarian crisis merits our immediate response,” Adams said. “This is a moment and cause that connects us regardless of our background or ethnicity. This is a time for unity, and for us to stand together as an industry and as a nation.”