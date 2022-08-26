For the past four years, the Dublin-based Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program has been working to serve and raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and other developmental disabilities in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas.
Program Manager Zack Lupton said the organization’s goal is to help participants learn to care for themselves and become active members of their local community.
“We do a lot of vocational, leisure, money management, recreational and life skills training,” Lupton said. “We are constantly trying to work on new projects … we also do fun things like bowling. We try to provide services to individuals within the communities they live in, trying to make sure they know they can ride the bus from point A to point B.”
Kaleidoscope also provides day services for individuals 18 years and older. Lupton and his team work to prevent regressions in previously acquired skills while teaching new skills, like simple meal preparation and small chores. In addition to their Dublin location, they also have a facility in Walnut Creek, and will soon be opening one in Fairfield.
The program is run under the umbrella of Easter Seals of Northern California (ENC); a home and community-based organization providing services to people with disabilities and their families. CEO Andrea Pettiford said Kaleidoscope programming has a big impact on their clients.
“The feedback we get from participants and their families is they all really enjoy this program and get a lot of value out of it because of its individualized attention to the people participating,” Pettiford said.
Funded in part by the Regional Center for the East Bay – which advocates for adults and children with developmental disabilities – and in part by donations through ENC, a referral from the Regional Center is necessary for Kaleidoscope attendance. Participants come from the Tri-Valley area and as far away as Concord and Brentwood. Pettiford said in 2021, ENC provided 80,000 hours of service to about 17,000 participants in Northern California. The nonprofit hopes to increase those numbers with the opening of the Fairfield location later this year.
Part of the Kaleidoscope programming involves partnering with local businesses for classes and volunteer opportunities. Currently, participants take seed-to-table lessons at Sunflower Hill and volunteer at the SPCA doing simple jobs. Local Starbucks throughout the area also display artwork created by Kaleidoscope members.
“Community outreach and involvement is really key to what we do,” Lupton said. “We are participating in the community the way everyone does. We are going to the movies, participating in clean ups, going to the library, we are out there doing things. We want to raise awareness because we are willing to do projects, we are out and about, and we want to be seen.”