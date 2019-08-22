Kiddie Academy of Livermore, a educational child care provider, invites children and their families to Storytime Live, a free community reading event on Saturday at 10 a.m.
During the event, people will have the opportunity to enjoy a story reading and classroom visit with Curious George and Pinkalicious. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the excitement.
Storytime Live is open to all. The Kiddie Academy is located at 1400 N. Vasco Road in Livermore. Register online at kastorytime.com
For more information, call Rishu Khare at (925) 292-1948 or email livermore@kiddieacademy.com.