Valley Humane Society is partnering with Stoneridge Shopping Center and Fabletics to raise awareness and find homes for local adoptable animals through a kitten yoga class and pet adoption pop-up event on Sunday, September 8.
Kitten Yoga will be held inside the Fabletics store at 9 a.m., followed by public dog and cat adoptions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Grand Court.
Kitten Yoga is available at no cost, though attendees are encouraged to make a donation to Valley Humane Society. Registration is required and is limited to 25 participants. Attendees must bring their own yoga mat, and long pants and sleeves are recommended, as kittens will be free-roaming during the class.
At the pet adoption pop-up event, the community can meet a number of dogs and cats available for adoption from Valley Humane Society and other local organizations.
Whether adopting an animal, sharing a passion for pets, or meeting like-minded people, Valley Humane Society is “Your Means to a Friend.”
Stoneridge is located at 2351 Stoneridge Mall Road in Pleasanton.
To learn more, visit www.valleyhumane.org.