LIV - Kiwanis Club SA.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Livermore)

The Kiwanis Club of Livermore, Pinot’s Palette, Eye of the Tiger, and the Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation distributed more than 600 new children’s books to kids and families in the City of Livermore, March 27. The Livermore Kiwanis was also joined by Mayor Bob Woerner, former City Councilman Bob Coomber and his wife Gina, Kent Schreechfield, Kiwanis LTG D-26 and several hundred joyful children in the club’s first free new-book distribution in the city. Three new members even joined the club. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers improving communities, one child at a time. They provide leadership training for students of all ages and adults with learning disabilities.