The Kiwanis Club of Livermore, Pinot’s Palette, Eye of the Tiger, and the Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation distributed more than 600 new children’s books to kids and families in the City of Livermore, March 27. The Livermore Kiwanis was also joined by Mayor Bob Woerner, former City Councilman Bob Coomber and his wife Gina, Kent Schreechfield, Kiwanis LTG D-26 and several hundred joyful children in the club’s first free new-book distribution in the city. Three new members even joined the club. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers improving communities, one child at a time. They provide leadership training for students of all ages and adults with learning disabilities.
The Pleasanton Police Department staged a simulated fatal traffic accident March 24, in the parking lot at Amador Valley High School. Because of Covid-19 health guidelines, this the first time the Pleasanton Unified School District’s annual “…
